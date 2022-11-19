Share:

FAISALABAD - District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Sheikh Khalid Bashir handed over three minors to their mother after getting them recovered from the custody of their father. According to details, Nighat Bibi of Matu Pura had filed a petition, contending that her husband Naeem had thrown her out and refused hand over her three children — Nau­man, Luqman and Hanan, to her. After hearing arguments, the court appointed a bailiff, who recovered the children and presented them in the court. The court handed over the children to their mother.

TWO KILLED, FIVE INJURED IN DIFFERENT INCIDENTS

Two people were killed and five others injured in different incidents here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Muhammad Hussnain, 78, of People Colony No 2 was found dead near GTS Chowk. The rescue team shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital. Meanwhile, Tasl­eem, 30, was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding van hit her. As a result, she died on the spot. Separately, Maqbool, Ijaz, Tariq, Ali Raza, and Ishaq of Gojra were injured when a speeding truck collided with a tractor-trolley near Abdul­lahpur Chowk, Jaranwala Road. The injured were shifted to the Allied Hospital.