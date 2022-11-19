Share:

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani has passed away in Karachi after protracted illness.

He was 88.

Born in 1936, Muhammad Rafi Usmani was a religious scholar, jurist and author who served as President of Darul Uloom Karachi.

He authored many books including Ahkam-e-Zakat, Islam Main Aurat Ki Hukmrani and Nawadir al-Fiqh.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of noted Islamic scholar and President of Darul Uloom Karachi Mufti Rafi Usmani.

In their separate condolence messages, they prayed for high ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

They also paid tribute to the services of late Rafi Usmani for Islam and Pakistan.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb have also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mufti Rafi Usmani and prayed for high ranks of the departed soul in Jannah.