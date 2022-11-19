Share:

RAWALPINDI - RAWALPINDI (ISRAR AHMED): The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has cautioned the government that due to non-availability of soybean meal, there is fear of scarcity of chicken, meat and food security across the country. RCCI President Saqib Rafiq on Friday said in a statement that 130,000 tonnes of soybeans worth Rs22 billion are lying under the open sky at the port. Due to the lack of timely clearance, there is a fear that 30,000 poultry farms will be closed, more than 300 feed mills will be directly affected. He said that the poultry industry accounts for 50% of the meat demand in the country, and more than 1.5 million people are employed in the poultry industry. Non-availability of soybean meal across the country has started to have an impact, increasing the price of chicken, and making it unaffordable for the common man, he said.