SEOUL - North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday in one of its most powerful ever tests, with Japan saying the weapon may have had the range to hit the United States mainland. The missile was believed to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said as he blasted the launch as “absolutely unacceptable”. The launch is Pyongyang’s second in two days and part of a record-breaking blitz in recent weeks, which North Korea -- and some allies including Moscow -- blame on the US boosting regional security cooperation, including joint military exercises. The missile flew 1,000 km (621 miles) at an altitude of 6,100 km, South Korea’s military said, only slightly less than the ICBM Pyongyang fired on March 24, which appeared to be the North’s most powerful such test yet. US Vice President Kamala Harris convened a meeting on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok to discuss the launch with regional leaders. North Korea has fired scores of ballistic missiles this year -- far more than any other year on record -- and recent launches have been increasingly provocative, including firing a missile over Japan last month, triggering a rare air raid warning. On November 2, Pyongyang fired 23 missiles, including one which crossed the de facto maritime border and landed near the South’s territorial waters for the first time since the end of hostilities in the Korean War in 1953. Seoul called it “effectively a territorial invasion”. The next day, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) -- although Seoul said it appeared to fail mid-flight. US ANd AllIES vow prESSUrE oN North KorEA AftEr NEw mISSIlE lAUNCh US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks Friday on Pyongyang’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Hours after North Korea launched the missile, which Japan said landed in its waters but was capable of striking the US mainland, Harris met the leaders of close US partners on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok. “We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilising acts,” Harris told reporters at the start of the talks. “On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances,” she said, using another term for the Asia-Pacific region. The launch follows weeks of spiralling tensions with North Korea, which US intelligence believes is preparing a seventh nuclear test. A White House statement on the Bangkok talks said that the six leaders also warned of a “strong and resolute response” if North Korea -- officially the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea -- carries out the nuclear test.