North Korea has again launched an intercontinental ballistic missile with enough range to hit the US mainland. The missile landed in the sea roughly 210KM west of Hokkaido (Japan). Ostensibly as a gesture of its routine bullying tactics, Pyongyang has deliberately launched this ICBM on the heels of the G20 summit where US President Biden asked Chinese President Xi-Jinping to use his influence on Kim Jong Un to halt his ongoing missile testing flights that have been threatening regional stability. These words, apparently quite austere, do not come as a surprise when viewed against the unabating barrage of missile testing being conducted by Pyongyang since the start of last month. Similarly, on November 13, in Phnom Penh, President Biden, held a session with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit, quite candidly talked about the threats to the regional stability emanating from the DPRK’s incessant belligerency. Though no official response from the Chinese officials was made on President Biden’s persistence with President Xi on the question of North Korea’s aggressive plans, given the fact that Beijing is uncomfortable with the usage of the reckless rhetoric by Russia on the same subject, it is expected that President Xi may reconsider its role in softening the Pyongyang’s rigidity—perhaps a kind of bargaining ploy to win some mollification in the American stance on Taiwan Strait and technology war.
President Biden has recently intensified diplomatic efforts to put indirect pressure on Kim Jong Un through President Xi Jinping to bridle his ambitious nuclear and missile programme. There are reasons to believe that Beijing, which has already changed its tone towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is rethinking and reevaluating its full-fledged support to Pyongyang and may shift to a lower gear. In 2017, when Kim Jong Un ordered the detonation of the sixth nuclear test, just a month ahead of the start of the inauguration session of the National Congress of the Chinese Party, it was not liked by President Xi Jinping because of its awkward timing that overshadowed the most important gathering of China’s political elite. Again, this time the DPRK started its new spate of aggressive missile testing in the first week of October, almost 13 days ahead of the inauguration of the 20th National Congress in Beijing. It pushed the panic buttons in the region with the spectre of the seventh nuclear test at this crucial time when two major events were around the corner: a session of the Chinese National Congress and the US midterm polls. It was expected that Kim Jong Un, a very moody and impulsive dictator, may set the date of the expected seventh nuclear event in the narrow window between the two events to attract global attention. But it did not happen.
One reason could be the indirect pressure from President Xi Jinping, who would have been immensely upset by any misadventure from Kim Jon Un to distract the attention from the most important session of the National Congress where his tenure was extended for the third term. The current spate of weapons tests by Pyongyang, some of which flew over the territories of Japan and South Korea—including an intercontinental ballistic missile—has intensified the speculations about the seventh nuclear test in the coming days. North Korea has long been banned from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by the UN Security Council, which strengthened sanctions on Pyongyang over the years to try and cut off funding for those programmes. Although North Korea, a close ally of China, claims that tests are in response to the largest-ever military drills between the United States and South Korea, which ended early this month, the fact is that North Korea’s missile testing is much beyond a “protest reaction”. Over the years, due to unhindered and full-fledged support from Beijing, North Korea has developed an increasing sense of impunity, which is witnessed by Pyongyang’s deliberate attempts to escalate tension in the Peninsula. It is also a fact that Beijing has an integral role to play in encouraging North Korean restraint and incentivising denuclearisation. The Xi-Biden meeting, despite no formal or informal understanding, still has weightage that will certainly affect the overall atmosphere in the Korean Peninsula. After strengthening his position in the domestic political structure after the 20th National Congress last month, President Xi Jinping is starting a new phase of his political career at home as well as in the international arena. He will be more active in international politics to outcompete the residents of the White House. But he needs an image overhaul to be more acceptable to the outer world. This is only possible when President Xi shows some change in stance over major contentious issues.
The last six months have seen drastic changes in the global scenario, and particularly rendered Russia and North Korea to be downgraded as strategic allies for Beijing. Now, President Xi is in a position to show some compromise on Ukraine’s invasion and the DPRK’s nuclear programme to find some common grounds to work together with the West. Sensing this discreet shift in President Xi Jinping’s strategic view of international politics, President Biden has been trying to test the limits of his counterpart’s flexibility to adjust to the pressures of the new ground realities of the emerging fabric of global politics—with a hope that President Xi would do “something” to rein in the nuclear ambitions of North Korea.
Dr Imran Khalid
The writer is a freelance contributor with a focus on international affairs