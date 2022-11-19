Share:

LAHORE - Remounts and FG/Din Polo carved out contrasting victories in the CocaCola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday. The Century 99 is the co-sponsor of the prestigious event. The first match of the day proved a closelycontested encounter, where both the sides gave tough time to each other and after a tough fight, Team Remounts succeeded in edging past Team Diamond Paints by a close margin of 7 goals to 5 and a half. Raja Temur Nadeem was hero of the day from the winning side as he played exceptional polo and fired in fantabulous five goals. He was ably assisted by his teammates Shehzad Ahmed and Sawar Naeem, who contributed with one goal each. On the other hand, Diamond Paints, who had a half-goal handicap advantage, saw a major contribution coming from Ahmed Ali Tawana, who hammered a hat-trick while Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) struck one goal apiece. In the second match of the day, Team FG/Din Polo outsmarted Team Remington Pharma by 9-5, thanks to foreign player Tomas Marin Moreno, who contribution of seven goals led his side to an impressive triumph. Besides seven goals from Tomas – hero of the day from the winning team – the other key contributors were Farhad Muhammad Shaikh and Shah Shamyl Alam, who slammed in one goal each. Hamza Mawaz Khan though played excellent polo and smashed in all the five goals for Remington Pharma, yet his efforts couldn’t save his side from facing defeat. Now, three important matches of the event will be contested on Sunday.