It is noticeable that our cricketers struggle when they have to speak in English at the closing ceremonies at the end of international cricket matches. On such occasions, it is also noticeable that Indian crickets have a better command of English and they feel easier to speak in English at cricket international events. I understand Indian Cricket Board runs English-speaking courses as part of a personality development session for cricketers.
If Pakistan Cricket Board is holding English-speaking sessions for our cricket stars, it clearly needs to improve such sessions so that our heroes get a better command on English and do not struggle while speaking at closing ceremonies of international matches. It is understandable that our most of cricket heroes come with ordinary educational backgrounds. This makes it important that they should get maximum help from Pakistan Cricket Board for getting regular coaching on the English language which is not very difficult to learn under the best professionally qualified coaches. Speaking English confidently on international cricket events will add to the glory and higher international recognition of cricket heroes and hence this will be good for the nation.
EJAZ AHMAD MAGOON,
Doha.