It is noticeable that our cricket­ers struggle when they have to speak in English at the closing cer­emonies at the end of internation­al cricket matches. On such oc­casions, it is also noticeable that Indian crickets have a better com­mand of English and they feel eas­ier to speak in English at cricket international events. I understand Indian Cricket Board runs Eng­lish-speaking courses as part of a personality development session for cricketers.

If Pakistan Cricket Board is hold­ing English-speaking sessions for our cricket stars, it clearly needs to improve such sessions so that our heroes get a better command on English and do not struggle while speaking at closing ceremonies of international matches. It is under­standable that our most of cricket heroes come with ordinary edu­cational backgrounds. This makes it important that they should get maximum help from Pakistan Cricket Board for getting regular coaching on the English language which is not very difficult to learn under the best professionally qualified coaches. Speaking Eng­lish confidently on international cricket events will add to the glo­ry and higher international recog­nition of cricket heroes and hence this will be good for the nation.

EJAZ AHMAD MAGOON,

Doha.