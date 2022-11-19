Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 11th Edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS-2022, concluded on Friday at Karachi Expo Centre. as the exhibition entered its 4th and final day, National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) being the most appreciated project of the show, continued to gather admiration from the visitors. The broad spectrum of the project and its national significance has made it the most successful project at the exhibition. The NASTP project as per Air chief’s vision and his own initiative has materialised in record time. The PAF pavilion with the static display of state of the art JF-17 Thunder and Super Muhshak trainer aircraft remained iconic in the mega event with keen interest shown in the indigenously developed aircraft by the visiting delegates and senior military officials of different countries. On the 3rd day of the event, PAF’s legendary Mirage aircraft presented a breath-taking flypast at Karachi Sea View. The event also included a para-trooping show of PAF’s air-borne team jumping from the C-130 Hercules. the flypast was witnessed by several key officials and delegates from friendly countries. The excited crowd gathered at the venue were overjoyed to see the power-packed performance of the PAF aircrew. Both NASTP and the JF-17 Thunder aircraft together will serve as the leading defence productions to attract foreign delegates for joint ventures. NASTP is all set to become one of the best Aerospace, Cyber & IT Clusters in the world and transform national landscape with design, R&D and innovation centres for emerging and disruptive technologies to foster research, innovation and development in aviation, space, IT and cyber technologies .