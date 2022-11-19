Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Zaryab Khan and Azat Sarsembaev of Kazakhstan won the doubles title of ITF Pakistan J7 World Juniors Tennis Championships Leg-II, beating Aarav Samrat Hada of USA and Aki Zuben Rawat of Nepal 6-4,4-6(10-5) in the final at PTF Complex, Islamabad on Friday. This is the second consecutive title for them. In the girls’ doubles final, pair of Deren Ozel of Turkiye and Polina Kaibekova of Russia outpaced Moldova’s Lia Belibova and Kazakhstan’s Melissa Jangarasheva 6-2, 6-1 to lift the title. Meanwhile, Amir Asylkozhaev of Russia will face Aarav Samrat Hada of USA in the final of boys’ singles. Amir Asylkozhaev defeated Imran Khatibev of Uzbekistan 7-5, 6-1 while Aarav Samrat edged passed Pakistan’s Sami Zeb 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. In the girls’ singles final, Janvi Aswa of India will take on Polina Kaibekova of Russia. Janvi beat Deren Ozel of Turkey 7-6(8), 6-4, while Polina overcame Lia Belibova of Moldova 6-3,6-3. The finals will be played today (Saturday).