Share:

Pakistan has called for steps to end the deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, saying the country's economy should be revived as a matter of priority.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council Arria-Fomula meeting, Pakistan's Permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram urged the international community to fulfil the UN Secretary-General's appeal for over four billion dollar in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The meeting was convened by Russia on "Preventing Economic Collapse and exploring prospects for recovery and development in Afghanistan".