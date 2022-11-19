Share:

Pakistan on Saturday communicated with Russia to procure cheap oil and gas.

Sources privy to the matter said that in this regard, the foreign ministry and petroleum ministry started to communicate – via letters – with Russia. The authorities have expressed their interest to the Russian administration in buying cheap oil and gas, but have put up the condition of not imposing any sort of restrictions on Pakistan, according to the sources.

The sources further said, a Pakistani delegation is ready to visit Russia – if invited – and to hold talks about purchasing cheap oil and gas – merely by considering national interests. Pakistan has also pledged not to violate any global treaties in this regard – purchasing oil and gas.