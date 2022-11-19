Share:

Pakistan and the Dominican Republic have formally established diplomatic relations.

A joint communiqué was signed in this regard by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and his Dominican Republic counterpart, Jose Blanco, in New York.

Both sides expressed confidence that diplomatic relations between the two countries will open new avenues of bilateral cooperation in various fields and areas of mutual interest.

Dominican Republic is the second largest and one of the most diverse countries in the Caribbean.