Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has categorically stated that Pakistan will not default.

In a video message on Saturday, he said such propaganda for political gains is irresponsible. He said such statements against Pakistan's economy are against the interest of the country.

The Minister also refuted the rumours Pakistan's inability about repayment of Islamic Sukuk bonds. He said Pakistan will meet its upcoming one billion dollars bond payments.

Talking about the fuel reserves in the country, he said Pakistan has enough reserves of petrol and diesel and speculations on the issue are baseless.

Ishaq Dar urged the people to think for Pakistan beyond their political affiliations and avoid speculations.