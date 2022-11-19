Share:

The Nuclear Age began from 1938 and went on until 1962. The late 1930s made nuclear weaponry a reality for the first time in history. During WW2, the US and its allies were afraid that their enemies would use and develop nuclear technology to create weaponry before it could. So, they began the Manhattan Project which was a secret research effort to see whether it was a reality that could be achieved. This US-led project then led to the development of the atomic bomb, ushering in the Nuclear Age. This sparked tensions between the US and the Soviet Union, both of whom were armed with nuclear weapons, and brought forth the Cold War that brought the world to the edge of their seats with the fear that mutual assured destruction would be achieved.