LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain has congratulated the Ireland women’s and the Bangladesh U19 teams on their successful tours of Lahore and Multan, respectively. These matches took place concurrently. PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said: “We were delighted to host Ireland women for the first-time ever and the Bangladesh U19 team on their maiden tour since 2007. I hope they enjoyed our hospitality and our playing facilities, and also experienced our rich culture, history and passion for this great game. I am hoping to see a few Irish girls return to Pakistan in March 2023 for The Women’s League, and I also hope to see talented Bangladesh U19 players progress to the senior side in the near future.” “For our own girls and boys, it has been an invaluable playing experience, as they continue to learn and improve as part of their endeavors to improve their overall skills and performances. It is the PCB’s strategic objective to create playing opportunities for our talented and emerging cricketers, and provide them pathways to enable them to achieve their career objectives and goals as professional cricketers.”