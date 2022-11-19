Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali underlined on Friday his commitment to making Peshawar the city of flowers and addressing all issues, including traffic congestion, via the cooperation of stakeholders. In his address to the traders and business community, he stated that a 25-member committee comprising representatives from the traders, Health, education, Police, PeSCO, SNGPL, and line departments will suggest measures to resolve the most pressing issues on a priority basis. He stated that a delegation of traffic management experts from Punjab was invited to provide solutions to traffic issues in the provincial capital and that a report to that effect would be received in two days and implemented to improve the traffic plan and resolve traffic problems. The Mayor promised that the concerns of the stores in Namak Mandi would be resolved by December 6 and that the agreement reached with the traders would be followed in letter and spirit. He went on to say that a plan would be drawn up in conjunction with traders to remove encroachments within the city and that a red line would be drawn in front of every shop so that shopkeepers would not cross it, and that all shops would be registered with the capital metropolitan government. The District Mayor also invited suggestions from traders and other stakeholders to make Peshawar a city of flowers and the most beautiful city in the country. ‘sports gala to be held for youth soon’ Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali inaugurated the Leeds College T20 Cricket Tournament here at the Gymkhana Cricket Ground the other day. Speaking on the occasion, he said, soon a sports gala would be organised for the youth, and it will be sponsored at the official level. On the occasion, the Mayor cut the cake and inaugurated the cricket league by wearing regular cricket shorts. Haji Zubair Ali said that sports activities should be organised for the youth very soon so that the young generation can be saved from bad activities. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has produced famous players in sports including Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Sr, Iftikhar and scores of others. They said that equipment will be provided for cricket, hockey, table tennis, squash and other sports, and a room will be built in the gymkhana in which free facilities will be provided to the players.