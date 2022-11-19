Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Institute of Lan­guage, Art and Culture (PILAC) organised an evening with renowned Punjabi poet Ijaz Hus­sain Bhatti on Friday. The poet is currently liv­ing in the United States of America (USA). The ceremony comprised of two sessions. Speakers highlighted fun and per­sonality of Ijaz Hussain Bhatti in the first session, while special Mehfil-e-Mushaira was held in the second session. Punjabi poetess Sarwat Mohyud­din presided over the ceremony, while poets including Sofia Bedar, Rukhshanda Naveed, Ir­fan Sadiq, Amjad Iqbal Amjad, Anees Ahmad, Naseer Ahmad, Dr Sughra Sadaf and oth­ers attended the cer­emony. PILAC Direc­tor General Dr Sughra Sadaf presented flow­ers to guests.