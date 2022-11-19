Share:

Islamabad - The islamabad Police have imposed new speed limits on various highways and roads in the capital, a police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that islamabad police are monitoring all traffic through safe City cameras and e-challan tickets will be issued to violators, a police public relations officer said. Following the special directions of inspector General of Police dr akbar Nasir Khan, special measures are being taken by islamabad police to further improve the traffic flow and integrated traffic system in islamabad in order to prevent accidents. The speed limit for public transport vehicles has been set at 80 for major highways including srinagar and islamabad Express Highway, along with 70 for shaharah-e-dastur, Jinnah avenue, Faisal avenue, Khayaban-e-iqbal Park Road, 7th avenue, 9th avenue, 60 for lehtrar Road and iJP Road, 50 for all main highways of islamabad, while 40 to 60 speed limit has been allocated for service roads. Similarly, for heavy traffic 65 speed limit is imposed on srinagar Highway, islamabad Express Highway, murree Road, Jinnah avenue, Faisal avenue, Park Road, 9th avenue, 7th avenue. speed limit 40 is imposed on all service roads. moreover, for roads connected with schools and hospitals, 30 is the speed limit for public transport and 25 for heavy traffic. Surveillance of all highways will be continued through safe City cameras and e-challan tickets will be issued to rules violators. Keeping in view the safety of the citizens and road safety rules, the islamabad Police also expedited strict action against one way and other traffic rules violators and issued 26,280 fine tickets over one way violation during the ongoing year. Following the special direction of inspector General of Police (iGP) islamabad dr akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have been formed, which will be deployed exclusively on all major highways of islamabad like Expressway, srinagar Highway, margalla Road, iJP Road, murree Road, 7th avenue and 9th avenue. in this regard, orders have been issued to the Zonal dsPs to intensify the action under their supervision. special awareness campaigns have also been launched on the dangers and harms of one-way and other traffic violations. special broadcasts have also been aired on radio Fm 92.4 through which the public can be informed about the disadvantages of violating one-way traffic rules. On this occasion, strict action against traffic rules, specifically one-way violations would be taken. Citizens are also requested not to violate one-way and ensure the compliance of traffic laws.