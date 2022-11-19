Share:

islamabad - islamabad police conducted search and combing operations in Ps Tarnol and sangjani jurisdictions, a police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directives of inspector General of Police islamabad dr. akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the citizens. Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Ps Tarnol and sangjani by Counter Terrorism department and local police teams under the supervision of dsP CTd. during the search operation, 40 houses, 29 suspects, 50 motorcycles and 20 vehicles were checked. The purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the capital. all zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking. Meanwhile, officials of Tarnol police station arrested two impersonators and recovered a fake service card and counterfeit currency from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of the inspector General of Police islamabad dr akbar Nasir Khan, islamabad police intensified a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. according to details, a Tarnol police team arrested two impersonators namely Kashif Khan and anees ali and recovered fake service cards and currency from their possession. a case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. islamabad Police is committed to provide maximum relief to the citizens and to save the lives and property of the citizens.