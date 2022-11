Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot police, in a crackdown, on Friday claimed to have arrested six accused with narcot­ics, liquor and weapons. According to the police, officials conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested Ja­ved, Shehzad, Shamas, Asif, Saad Saleem and Muhammed Shoaib with 3.46kg hashish, 20 litres of liquor and weapons. The police sent the ac­cused behind bars after registering cases.