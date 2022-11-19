Share:

Quratulain rashid - Political philosophy and religion are inextricably linked and play a pivotal role in Pakistani political discussions. A country’s political culture is well defined by the sets of attitudes, sentiments, and beliefs of people that collectively venture on the order of the political process. In the case of Pakistan, I believe, a country that was liberated based on religion, the foundation of political culture is firmly built on Islamic values and principles. The guiding principles and concepts of Islam have been integrated into the social and political fabric of Pakistan and simultaneously shape the constitutional procedure and system of the government. As a constitutionally democratic country in which eligible members of the state deliberate and decide legislation, the public must be gathered on an ideology that entertains the political gains of leaders running for autonomous positions, so to accomplish their political quest for power and legitimacy for their rule, those leaders use the roots of religion in political track, which in turn annihilates social harmony. In a country like Pakistan, where people practice pluralistic forms of Islam through various spiritual and temporal means, I’ve realised that incorporating religion into politics has detrimental consequences. Political leaders attempt to engage in methods and spiritual activities that they believe will attract a larger audience and, as a result, benefit their political campaign by attracting votes. In a country that has never experienced a full-term prime minister and has a gazillion cases of violence and terrorism hidden under the guise of religion, the social consequences of religious politicisation are lethal. In the case of Pakistan, the consequences range from partisanship on religious beliefs leading to sectarian strife, the persecution or disempowerment of certain underprivileged organisations working on the cause of preaching the true essence of Islam, to political polarisation and the strengthening of the role of religious parties in the country’s political and social arena. There are growing instances in the country that shows how politics influences religious beliefs. Instead of religion coming first, politics comes first, flipping the conventional wisdom about how religion and politics interact. This leads to social divisions and the deterioration of peace. A leader’s partisan and condescending approach to religious communication not only generates public support for him but also negative sentiments toward those who follow a religion with different mindsets. This breeds prejudice against various sects, which has been deadly in Pakistan, as well as marginalization and repression of those organizations dedicated to portraying the country’s soft image through the best exemplification of religion Islam and now with increasing cases of violence in terms of religion in the state I fear that the religious tolerance within the state is vanishing. Furthermore, the politicisation of religion leads to political polarisation; leaders tend to diverge from their core concerns and focus on ideological extremes. Political polarisation aids in focusing on broader aspects of the state, but when it becomes an excuse for leaders to avoid performing their responsibilities, it creates policy gaps, impedes policy implementation, and obstructs state governance. Leaders use religion to divert attention away from grave state conditions such as education, unemployment, terrorism, and political isolation. In the case of Pakistan, a third-world country, these sectors must be prioritised because they are frequently overlooked by leaders after making commitments, limiting the country’s development. Many leaders then use religion as a form of blackmail to get away with their wrongdoings and to avoid paying attention to their constituents’ concerns. In the recent past, a Pakistani political leader, while discussing sexual violence and increasing rape cases, discussed the concept of pardah of Muslim women and how it helps them protect their family system and society, as well as themselves. This created a greater divide among Pakistanis, particularly between the two genders. This leader was popular among the public for incorporating Islam into his speeches both abroad and at home, but the country’s economy suffered greatly during his tenure. Another serious consequence of religious politicisation in a state like Pakistan is the increasing role of religious parties in Pakistan’s political society, by which I mean religious parties that are more vocal about religious sects, practices, and principles. Muslims believe that religious leaders should have a say in political matters and consider Islamic political parties to be on par with or better than other political parties. In a country like Pakistan, where no government has ever completed its term, the effect of increasing religious parties will create serious divisions among people and leaders, perpetuating the political situation that has existed for centuries. Politicians and their respective parties are intending to attract a larger audience and convert them into supporters. It’s more about being a celebrity and a populist than being a politician, so they try to focus on issues that are sensitive among people, and religion is one of the most sensitive issues among Pakistanis. One of the most immoral things a Muslim can do is politicise Islam. Using a pure religion like Islam to play politics should not be accepted in a Muslim society because the Qur’an expresses collective morality in the context of the society in terms like equality, justice, fairness, brotherhood, mercy, compassion, solidarity, and freedom of choice. Transparency, integrity, fairness, involvement, accountability, responsiveness, and the absence of corruption are among the core principles of moral governance discussed in Islam. After 9/11, the concept of Islam has been propagated in a very vulnerable way in international society. What portrayal would that give about Muslim society and religion Islam in the international arena if politicians, ambassadors, and representatives of an Islamic state, begin to politicize this beautiful religion for their benefit