LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that politics of chaos is harmful to stability of the country, as it creates uncertainty. Talking to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders from various districts of Punjab at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said economic development is closely linked with political stability in the country, adding that political leadership should play a positive role in development of the country. PML-N MPA from Gujranwala Bilal Farooq Tarar and former PML-N MPAs from across Punjab including Pir Rafi-ud-Din Shah Bukhari, Mehwish Sul­tana, Chaudhry Zahid Akram, Chaudhry Shaukat Dawood and President PML-N Hafizabad Chaudhry Muhammad Bakhsh Tarar called on Governor Balighur Rehm­an in separate meetings and discussed political and economic matters during the meetings. The governor said the PML-N had always taken steps for wel­fare of the man in the street, adding that the federal government had provided re­lief to farmers through the agricultural package despite difficult economic situ­ation. Muhammad Balighur Rehman said all efforts were being made to provide relief to people. He asked members of the provincial assembly to continue pub­lic service as per the vision of the party leadership. He said that they should de­velop close liaison with people and solve their problems. Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Friday set aside decision of the om­budsman Punjab regarding suspicious transactions by fertilizer dealers on DAP fertilizer under ‘Farmers Subsidy policy’ through Kissan Card of the Punjab gov­ernment. The agriculture department had appealed against the ombudsman verdict after the department was asked to release confiscated money of the fertil­izer agency. The department had stopped security money of the fertilizer agency for suspicious transactions in DAP fertil­izer to farmers through Kissan Card.

Deciding two separate representations of the agriculture department, governor Punjab observed that the entire issue of subsidy provided to the farmers on DAP fertilizer should be investigated by the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team to iden­tify those responsible for poor planning and failure to prevent corruption during the implementation of the scheme.

The governor further stated that it is im­perative that the matter be thrashed out and the responsibility be fixed regarding poor planning during execution of the scheme and inability to adopt preventive measures to curb corrupt practices espe­cially keeping in view the magnitude of public exchequer involved.

He directed the provincial secretary ag­riculture department to initiate a sum­mary for the chief minister Punjab for seeking approval to assign the CMIT for thorough investigation into the matter, especially the slackness committed by the agency viz a viz the responsibles, de­termination of genuine claims payable to the dealers, and recommendations for the administrative departments to avoid such instances in future. The governor Punjab stressed effective steps to im­prove the subsidy schemes in future.