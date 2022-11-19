Share:

LAHORE - Governor punjab Muhammad Balighur rehman has said that politics of chaos is harmful to stability of the country, as it creates uncertainty. Talking to pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (pML-N) leaders from various districts of punjab at the Governor’s house here on Friday, he said economic development is closely linked with political stability in the country, adding that political leadership should play a positive role in development of the country. The governor said the pML-N had always taken steps for welfare of the man in the street, adding that the federal government had provided relief to farmers through the agricultural package despite difficult economic situation.