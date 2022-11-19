Share:

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold rally in Islamabad.

According to details, the Deputy commissioner (DC), Islamabad issued NOC to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for holding a rally in the Federal Capital starting from Islamabad expressway.

The NOC stated that the PTI will follow the route fixed by the ICT administration. Any deviation from the rally route will ultimately lead to the cancellation of the NOC.

The rally must start from Islamabad expressway and Chak Beli whereas the participants of rally will be allowed to go to Koraal and Rawat, the city police added.

To ensure a peaceful rally the ICT administration has mentioned 35 conditions in the NOC.

The NOC is issued just for the Koraal-Rawat route while section 144 will remain imposed in the federal capital therefore, no rallies or processions could be taken out.

The city police have issued a detailed traffic plan so no one will be allowed to violate the law and order situation.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that party’s long march will enter Rawat city today where former prime minister Imran Khan will unveil next strategy.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister said that the “final stage has arrived” in anticipation of the day Imran Khan will call supporters to converge in Rawalpindi.

“The final stage has arrived. Be prepared. Imran Khan will give a call to people today to reach Rawalpindi,” he tweeted.

Chaudhry said that PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, who are leading separate convoys, will meet at Rawat today from where the marchers would move towards Rawalpindi.