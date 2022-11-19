Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Friday that elected government of former premier Imran Khan was toppled through a foreign intervention. He said that PTI Chief was enjoying full support of people of Pakistan for his struggle against a gang of thieves ruling over Pakistan. He expressed these views addressing participants of long march after arriving at Gujjar Khan here on Friday. A large number of workers and supporters of PTI accorded a warm welcome to Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders upon their arrival in Gujjar Khan. Addressing participants of long march, Qureshi said that Pakistan’s default risks were spiked upto 80 percent as per experts. He said, “Those who are pointing fingers on us should sweep before their own door”. He added that PDM was screaming over price hike during government of PTI but now they were in a deep slumber. He said that PDM had failed to deliver to masses. Qureshi said that unemployment was a gift to people of Pakistan by the ‘imported’ government. He predicted that PDM would not be able to present next budget in the assembly due to its erroneous and disastrous economic policies. AgEncIES ISLAMABAD Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said that Pakistan was committed to the universal values of tolerance, inclusivity and respect for people of all faiths. He highlighted this in his interaction with the leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Los Angeles, said a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Washington on Friday. During the conversation, Ambassador Masood Khan briefed them on the positive momentum in the bilateral relations and noted that while both countries coordinate on strategic issues, it was the close people-to-people ties that form the foundation of this strong partnership.