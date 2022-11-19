Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been granted NOC by the Islamabad administration to hold a rally in the Capital but on 35 conditions.

PTI has been given permission to hold a peaceful protest in Islamabad on the application of party leader Ali Nawaz Awan.

A deal between PTI and Islamabad administration was made in which 35 conditions were made.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner on Saturday issued the NOC to PTI for holding a rally from Koral Chowk to Chak Beili Rawat.

The Islamabad DC cautioned the PTI that their rally is not allowed to alter the route fixed already.

Any deviation from the rally route will ultimately lead to the cancellation of the NOC, the DC added.