ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s failed long march has become “work from home” adventure. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, she said Imran Khan’s real face has been exposed and the people of Pakistan will hold him accountable for his fake narratives and U-turns. The minister said PTI chairman’s blame-game has not even spared state institutions. She said Imran Khan compromised dignity of the country during his tenure by selling state gifts and ruining foreign policy. “Our watches show us the time, Imran Khan’s watch has shown him his reality (‘auqat’), she said while taking a jibe at the PTI chief. She lamented that Imran Khan allegedly sold the watch “having image of the Holy Kaaba” for a few “pennies”. She said that today’s address of Imran Khan convinced them (the government) that he (Imran Khan) had not been hit by the bullet but was hit by grief and sorrow due to failed long march, she alleged. She, however, clarified that revealing the facts regarding Imran Khan did not mean she was mocking the PTI chairman as he was bedridden due to injury. The minister said that she was responding to a healthy man who was in the habit of speaking lies, levelling allegations and slandering his opponents including Maryam Nawaz. “Mr. Imran Khan ! People are not foolish and unwise to believe your lies and false allegations,” she said. The minister said that the people of the country had understood the real meaning and moto behind the “Haqaqi Azadi March” as they could not be befooled any more. “When the no-confidence motion came against Imran Khan, he (Imran) said that there was a US conspiracy that wanted to impose an imported government,” she added. She said that Imran Khan was a “hypocritical person” who always took U-turns and changed his stance frequently as he (Imran) believed that the people of the country were “fools” who would believe in his propaganda of lies. “Today question mark is not on Imran Khan but the biggest question mark (credibility) was on those who believed in the leadership of Imran Khan,” she maintained. Marriyum said that first time in the history of Pakistan, the motion of no confidence was tabled through the constitutional method in which the allies of Imran Khan voted against him. She said, after realising that the no-confidence motion would be successful, Imran Khan in the closed door meeting had offered to the Chief of Army Staff extension for an indefinite period.