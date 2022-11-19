LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) and Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) jointly organised one-day “International Symposium on Health Sciences” at the Riazuddin Auditorium, CEMB. The symposium was sponsored by World Wide Scientific, Thermo Scientific and PHILCO Pakistan. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, VC University of Education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, former VC University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram, Director CEMB Prof Dr Kausar Malik, Director CAMB Prof Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh.
