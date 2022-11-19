Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here on Friday with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez elahi in the chair took several important decisions pertaining to registration of electric vehicles, fixing of sugarcane price, recruitment in police department and other matters concerning provincial departments. The cabinet fixed the support price of sugarcane at Rs. 300 per maund and made it mandatory on the sugar mills of Punjab to start crushing from 25th of November. The decision comes after criticism from the Punjab opposition that the provincial government wanted to create a sugar crisis by delaying the crushing of sugarcane. The provincial cabinet also granted approval to formulate regulations for the registration of electric vehicles. It was principally decided to run electric rickshaws in Punjab. The meeting was told that 50 percent subsidy will be provided to the electric vehicles in respect of taxes. Also, the cabinet gave its nod to fill 3,000 vacant posts in the Punjab police. Moreover, the cabinet granted approval to appoint the President of LDA Tribunal, to declare Sargodha and Bahawalpur city areas of the concerned development authority, amendment in Punjab Drug Rules, revamping of provincial quality control board, annual report on the State of Women Punjab Commission, audit reports about the accounts of Punjab government, audits of the accounts of Public Sector enterprise Government of Punjab, rules and regulations for the appointment of Chairman Zakat & Usher Council, amendment in the Quaid-e-Azam Library schedule regulation 1984, amendment in the Punjab Public Library general regulation 2012, to review the contract of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and the payment of the three months notice period salary to the former Chairman RUDA. Approval was also granted to extend the contract of 11 staff members of the capacity building of P&D for Policy Planning and Monitoring of Development process in Punjab. The provincial cabinet paid tributes to Dr. Sania Nishter for accomplishing years of work in only two months time period along with attaining success in the flood relief programme. The Chief Minister while addressing the cabinet meeting lauded the efforts and paid tributes to Dr. Sania Nishter, SMBR Zahid Zaman Akhter, DG PDMA Faisal Fareed and the whole team. He stated that the disbursement programme of Rs. 12 billion for more than 5000 flood affectees is an example of its own. The CM highlighted that diseases are spreading in the Sindh province and censured that those people are doing nothing except politics. He disclosed that we have allocated Rs. one billion of flood relief for Sindh but unfortunately survey has yet not been conducted over thereApproval has also been granted to incorporate Bank of Punjab in the ehsaas Rashan Riyat Programme. DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer was given Grade 21. DG Rescue 1122 and the whole team were paid rich tributes during the cabinet meeting.