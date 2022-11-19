Share:

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was imposed on the country and so much damage has been done due to his decisions that the country is at the verge of default.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, the foreign minister while accusing the PTI chairman of using undemocratic forces for his politics said that the country’s foreign policy was damaged during the past four years.

He said that the PPP has always struggled to strengthen democracy and Imran Khan s journey from being a cricketer to being selected is in front of everyone.

The PPP chairman went on to say that the whole world is facing economic disaster due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Imran Khan’s decisions have ruined the country’s relations from the Middle East, Europe to the US,” the FM said adding that the PTI chairman’s so-called long march has no democratic purpose.

“The purpose of announcing the Long March on the same date is to make the appointment controversial,” he added.