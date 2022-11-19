LAHORE - A meeting was held on Friday with all the stakeholders to implement the council of common interest recommendations on behalf of the Punjab Population Welfare Department (PWD). The purpose of meeting was to urge the PWD, Health Department, UNFPA, Punjab Population Innovation Fund and other related institutions to complete timely measures regarding family planning. Additional Secretary (Technical) PWD Dr Naila Altaf, Additional Director Admin Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Asim Raza.
Share:
APP
November 19, 2022
Share: