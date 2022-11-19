Share:

The Karachi police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four people in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a 7-year-old girl in Karachi’s Quaidabad area.

The body of missing girl was found on a plot of an under-construction building near Mengal School in Landhi’s Muslimabad colony on Friday.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur told media that the girl had gone missing on Thursday around 2pm.

In a late-night search operation, the police conducted raids in several areas of town and arrested four suspicious people in connection with the rape case.

Meanwhile, a case was also registered at Quaidabad police station on behalf of the minor girl’s father.

Police surgeon confirms ‘rape’

The police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said in a statement that Muniba’s body aged 6-7 years was brought from the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station with extensive injuries all over the body, especially the head.

She said that the initial medical examination is highly suggestive of rape, whereas, the post-mortem findings are suggestive of asphyxia as the cause of death. Dr Syed added that samples were preserved for the toxicological screening of the minor.

Police team collects evidence

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir and SSP Investigation visited the crime scene along with the forensic team and investigation officials who collected evidence. Police officers said that geo-fencing is being conducted at the crime scene and its adjoining areas.

Police said that DNA tests will be conducted after arresting the suspects. Moreover, the investigation officials recorded the statement of the slain girl’s family.