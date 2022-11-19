Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Administrator Barrister Mur­taza Wahab on Friday said that the work of rehabilitating various roads, drains, revamping sewerage system and installation of paver blocks in Karachi was underway.

“We are improving the infrastruc­ture affected by rains and every pos­sible effort is being made to complete the development works at a fast pace so as to provide convenience to the citizens,” the Administrator said this on the occasion of his visit to different areas of the city. The relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtuza Wahab reviewed the development works on I.I Chand­rigar Road, Mumtaz Hasan Road and Boat Basin Clifton and directed the officers to speed up the work. On the occasion of Ziauddin Nullah’s visit, the Administrator Karachi said that the nullah was in a dilapidated condi­tion and it is being improved it.

He said that heavy machinery was being used to clean the drain and the affected part was also being repaired, which would improve the flow of the drain and remove the blockage in the way of drainage. Barrister Murtaza Wahab also reviewed the ongoing de­velopment works under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project at Clifton Boat Basin and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers.

Project Director Nazir Memon, while briefing Administrator Karachi, said that under the project, construc­tion work was being done in the en­tire section from Shawn Circle to Bi­lawal House Chowrangi. He said that many works were in the stages of completion. He said that Boat Basin Food Street and surrounding roads and footpaths were being beautified and various monuments were being installed at intersections.

The Administrator while talking to the local businessmen on the occasion said that the completion of this project will add another good project in the city. He said that it would not only in­crease the beauty of the city but also maintain the traffic in the area. Barris­ter Murtaza Wahab said that where the rehabilitation and development works were taking place, a strategy had been prepared by taking the residents and businessmen into confidence.

He said that the Karachi Neighbor­hood Project phase two included the development of the entire area from Shawn Circle to Boat Basin, pedestrian development up to Bilawal Chowrangi and establishment of food street.

He said that under the project, five public parks had been rehabilitated, roads and footpaths were construct­ed, and modern parks were con­structed to provide excellent recre­ational facilities to the people of Boat Basin and the surrounding area. The Administrator said that urban areas were being made beautiful and eco-friendly, monuments were being built to promote local culture on the pat­tern of other big cities of the world. In three districts of Karachi, various works are underway under the Kara­chi Neighborhood Improvement Proj­ect, which are being completed rapid­ly, with the aim of providing modern facilities to the citizens of Karachi.