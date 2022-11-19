Share:

BANGKOK - Deputy Director General of the Information Department of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun on Friday affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a friendly nation and a significant partner of the Kingdom of Thailand. “ In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he said that “we are honored by the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to the Kingdom of Thailand.” He asserted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the guest of honor of the ongoing Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, expressing his satisfaction for the continuation of bilateral discussions on enhancing relations and opening new horizons in a number of fields, including investment, economy and trade through a number of meetings that will take place between investors of the two countries.