KhyBer - pakistan Islamic relief distributed seeds and equipment to 200 local producers in Tarkho Kas, subdivision Bara, district Khyber. In this regard, Deputy Commander 27 Brigade Col Tahir, wing Commander Frontier Corp. 103 wing Lieutenant Col Taimur, agriculture Department Field Officer Shaukat Khan, Islamic relief Khyber pakhtunkhwa coordinator wesal Khan, administration officials, tribal elders, social workers, and a large number of local farmers attended a gathering. Malik haleem Gul and shiekh Gul drew the attention of the forces and officials of non-governmental organisations to their problems and stated that their co-tribesmen had suffered a lot in the last two decades in the war of terror, in addition to the infrastructure of development schemes being destroyed during militancy in Bara. residents have complained about a lack of drinkable water, education, and health care. They requested that officials take urgent action to level fields so that cultivation could resume. Cultivating operations will undoubtedly improve with the availability of seeds and instruments to farmers, they noted. L