MARDAN - with the assistance of UNICeF, water and sanitation services Company Mardan (wssCM) held an awareness session on water safety and sanitation services to highlight the importance of clean, safe, and healthy water and sanitation. The event drew a large crowd of people from all walks of life. The main goal of the awareness seminar was to enlighten and sensitise individuals about water-borne diseases, as well as to emphasise the need for water safety, water conservation, and sanitation. Mayor Mardan City Council, himayatullah Mayar, prof Dr Fazal Qadir Chairman BoD wssCM addressed the events on the role of stakeholders in water safety. prof Dr Dilawar Farhan, Chairman environmental sciences Department at abdul wali Khan University Mardan, delivered his speech on sanitation and domestic wastewater treatment. prof Dr shams ali of (awKUM) stated that water pipelines are gradually rusting and if bacteria are found in drinking water distribution lines, it will lead to the spread of various water-borne diseases; therefore, corrective measures for water safety must be taken by service providers. prof Dr Fazal Qadir, chairman of the wssCM Board of Directors, updated the participants on the wssCM’s role in municipal service delivery in Mardan. he stated that wssCM collects garbage door to door in 68% of Mardan city, while safe drinking water is delivered to 5,000 users in urban Mardan