KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Friday, handed over cheque of annual grant of Rs50 million to Karachi Press Club (KPC) on behalf of Sindh government.

President KPC Fazil Jamili and General Secretary Rizwan Bhatti received the cheque. Sec­retary Information Abdul Ra­sheed Solangi, Director Admin Information Muhammad Yusuf Kaburu were also present on this occasion.

The minister, while speaking on the occasion, said that the an­nual grant would help in the wel­fare of journalists and improv­ing facilities in the club. Issue of allotting plots to the remaining members of the press club would also be resolved soon, he added.

Pakistan People’s Party has always taken practical measures for the welfare of journalists, he said adding that Sindh Cabinet had approved the Commission for the Protection of Journal­ists and Media Practitioners the other day after which Sindh had become the only province in the country, which had formed a commission for the protection of journalists. He said that Justice retired Rashid A. Rizvi, a person of excellent reputation, had been selected as the chairman of the commission. He maintained that the establishment of the commis­sion would provide protection to journalists and media workers.

SHARJEEL FOR EXPEDITING BRT RED LINE DEVELOPMENT WORK

Sindh Minister for Informa­tion, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday directed to expedite develop­ment work on BRT Red Line proj­ect so that better transport facili­ties could be ensured to people of Karachi at the earliest.

He while presiding over meet­ing of Board of Directors of Trans Karachi further directed to resolve issues being faced by the contractors on priority so that speed of work could be ac­celerated. The board reviewed progress on infrastructure de­velopment of BRT Red Line Project while various commit­tees were also constituted.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Abdul Halim Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Altaf Sario, board members Justice Retired Muhammad Shaiq Usmani, Pro­fessor Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, CEO Trans Karachi Wasif Ijlal, Secretary Trans Karachi Mu­hammad Iqbal Lalani and others.

Sharjeel Memon said that construction of 22 km long BRT Red Line would make it easier for the commuters from Malir and District East to reach at the city centre.

CEO Trans Karachi Wasif Ijlal briefed the board that Lot-1 construction zone from Malir Halt to Mosamiyat has been handed over to the contrac­tor for the construction of in­frastructure while 60% work of the 3 km storm water drain from Tank Chowk to Check Post No. 6 has been completed.

Excavation for construction of underpass at Tipu Sultan Society has been completed while exca­vation of Hydrant-Race course underpass was in progress, he in­formed adding that construction of bus stations has been started at Check Post No. 6, Race Course and Tipu Sultan Society as well.

The CEO informed that work on the Malir Halt Bus Depot was in progress while negotia­tions with Revenue department were underway for an alterna­tive site for the construction of Mosamiyat depot.