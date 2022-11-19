Share:

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka’s Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation Ministry has decided to conduct a new countrywide census on the elephant population in 2023, the parliament’s media unit said in a press release on Friday. The decision was made at the first meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation held at the parliament complex. The need for a fresh elephant census has arisen as about 12 years have elapsed since the last census, the press release said. A complete census of elephants will be conducted as part of a longterm program to reduce human-elephant conflict.