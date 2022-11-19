Share:

RAWALPINDI - The students and faculty members of the Government Gordon College continued their protest even on Friday against the proposed privatisation of the educational institution by blocking Murree Road for traffic. The protestors were holding placards and banners and were chanting slogans against government. The protest on city’s main artery triggered massive traffic jam causing troubles for commuters, pedestrians and business community. According to details, a large number of students of Government Gordon College gathered on College Road by boycotting their classes and later on marched towards Murree Road. The college professors were also participating in the rally of students. The protesters were holding placards with slogans written on them. Professors from all departments of the Government Gordon College participated in the protest and raised slogans against the probable privatisation of the college. As the rally reached the main highway, it caused a massive gridlock. The traffic police officials diverted the traffic to alternate routes. The students vowed not to allow the privatisation of the historically important Government Gordon College. Talking to media men, the students said that the protest will continue until the privatisation decision is revoked by the government. They said that a case is also pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. They said that they will never allow government to privatise the historic Government Gordon College.