LAHORE - Telenor Pakistan’s corporate accelerator, Velocity, held the closing ceremony of a month-long hackathon ‘Developer’s Game Jam: GameBird Edition’, at its 345 Campus in Islamabad. The hackathon was aimed at enabling an ever-growing community of game designers, developers, artists, and writers to come together on a common platform, to learn new skills and create video games of the future. This edition of the Game Jam received more than 200 applications. Thirty-eight teams, represented by artists, content writers, developers and gamers participated in the second edition of Game Jam. Fifteen games were submitted to the month-long game designing extravaganza, with ChukChuk Rail Gari winning the top prize. Chacha Qinchi Wala and Phaday Baaz finished on second and third position. The winners received cash prizes, and the winning games a chance to be featured on– Pakistan’s first Esports platform, GameBird. Given the vast, untapped potential of the games industry and the low number of game designers, developers, and artists in the sector in Pakistan, Developer’s Game Jam: GameBird Edition provided a hands-on experience with workshops, mentorship and live feedback sessions to the participants. Some of the workshops included in the jam covered topics such as game ideation, game design fundamentals, game narrative design and production, best practices in designing player journeys and developing games.