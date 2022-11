Share:

Terrorism has virtually become a global issue fraught with a sever and tragic consequences. In sum, the results of this research indicate that lack of law enforce­ment, poverty, Pakistan’s partic­ipation in war on terror, foreign involvement and unemployment are the most important causes of terrorism. Areas of Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa, including Peshawar, suf­fer regular terrorist attacks. There are threats of attacks in Karachi and almost daily violence.

NAHEED AWAN,

Karachi.