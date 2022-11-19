Share:

SARGODHA - Three farmers were booked for burning paddy residue near here on Friday.

According to the official sourc­es, a team of the agriculture de­partment visited various areas of tehsil Sahiwal and found that Umar Hayyat, Mumtaz and Bati Khan were involved in burning the crops residues. The team got reg­istered cases against the farmers.

PFA LAUNCHES FOOD SAFETY BIKE SQUADS

The Punjab Food Author­ity (PFA) on Friday launched food safety bike squads in Sargodha to redress complaints regarding food outlets by the public.

According to the official sourc­es, food safety officers on motor­cycles will address complaints on the spot after visiting con­cerned places.

Deputy Director Operations PFA Muhammad Shehbaz Sarwar said all possible resources were being utilised to provide quality food to the masses.

Operations against sub-stan­dard food sellers would continue on daily basis, he added.

PHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD

A meeting of board of directors of the Sargodha Parks and Horti­culture Authority (PHA) was held here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Di­rector General (DG) Tauqeer Haid­er Kazmi and attended by PHA Chairman Chaudhary Shafique Sandhu, MPA Shamim Aftab, Dep­uty Director Admin and Finance Shafique Niazi, and others.

According to Media Consul­tant PHA Malik Shafqat Awan, DG Tauqeer Haider Kazmi in­formed the meeting that solid steps were being taken for beau­tification of parks in the city while joyland in parks would also be constructed soon.

The PHA was going to organize a seven-day ‘Lok Mela’ from No­vember 24 to provide awareness about regional culture, he added.

In the meeting, Deputy Direc­tor Shafique Niazi gave a detailed briefing regarding Lok Mela.

The board discussed matters related to the PHA amended budget 2022-23, approval of a new business plan for authority progress, removal of advertising sign boards, re-auction of out­door advertising and conduct­ing Lok Mela.

17 ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Sargodha police on Friday launched a crackdown against criminals and claimed to have arrested 17 accused across the district.

The police also recovered 290-gram hashish, 210 litres of li­quor, three mobiles, 18 pistols, six rifles and a packet of heroin from the accused.

The accused were identified as Samar Khan, Ali, Zafer, Khalid, Taimoor, Khalil, Adnan,Usman, Arshmaan, Arslan,Tayyeb,Tahir, Zaheer, Wasim, Wajjid, Rizwan and Henaan.