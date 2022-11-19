SARGODHA - Three farmers were booked for burning paddy residue near here on Friday.
According to the official sources, a team of the agriculture department visited various areas of tehsil Sahiwal and found that Umar Hayyat, Mumtaz and Bati Khan were involved in burning the crops residues. The team got registered cases against the farmers.
PFA LAUNCHES FOOD SAFETY BIKE SQUADS
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday launched food safety bike squads in Sargodha to redress complaints regarding food outlets by the public.
According to the official sources, food safety officers on motorcycles will address complaints on the spot after visiting concerned places.
Deputy Director Operations PFA Muhammad Shehbaz Sarwar said all possible resources were being utilised to provide quality food to the masses.
Operations against sub-standard food sellers would continue on daily basis, he added.
PHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD
A meeting of board of directors of the Sargodha Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was held here on Friday.
The meeting was chaired by Director General (DG) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi and attended by PHA Chairman Chaudhary Shafique Sandhu, MPA Shamim Aftab, Deputy Director Admin and Finance Shafique Niazi, and others.
According to Media Consultant PHA Malik Shafqat Awan, DG Tauqeer Haider Kazmi informed the meeting that solid steps were being taken for beautification of parks in the city while joyland in parks would also be constructed soon.
The PHA was going to organize a seven-day ‘Lok Mela’ from November 24 to provide awareness about regional culture, he added.
In the meeting, Deputy Director Shafique Niazi gave a detailed briefing regarding Lok Mela.
The board discussed matters related to the PHA amended budget 2022-23, approval of a new business plan for authority progress, removal of advertising sign boards, re-auction of outdoor advertising and conducting Lok Mela.
17 ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED
Sargodha police on Friday launched a crackdown against criminals and claimed to have arrested 17 accused across the district.
The police also recovered 290-gram hashish, 210 litres of liquor, three mobiles, 18 pistols, six rifles and a packet of heroin from the accused.
The accused were identified as Samar Khan, Ali, Zafer, Khalid, Taimoor, Khalil, Adnan,Usman, Arshmaan, Arslan,Tayyeb,Tahir, Zaheer, Wasim, Wajjid, Rizwan and Henaan.