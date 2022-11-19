Share:

Karachi ranks as having the worst public transport system. Being a regular commuter on the same route since last seven months, I have had a good experience with public transport in Karachi.

Buses are overcrowded and they even use roofs as a second deck for passengers at times. It is com­mon to see drivers running red lights. We are constantly facing problems due to reckless drivers. Regardless of commuters com­plaining several times, most driv­ers pay no heed and drive in a zig-zag manner. Most drivers neither follow the traffic rules nor do they care about the consequences of breaking them. They do not fear the law either.

What is more shocking is the indifferent attitude of the driv­ers and conductors who at times cause inconvenience to the pas­sengers. Some of the drivers and conductors use false and vulgar language while speaking of the passengers which is obviously disturbing. Strict action should be taken against irresponsible and misbehaving drivers and conduc­tors, who try to create a nuisance for the passengers.

AQSA BIBI,

Karachi.