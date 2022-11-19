Share:

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (UoS) Vice Chancellor (VC) Profes­sor Dr Qaiser Abbas has said his prime goal is to include the university in the ranking of 500 best universities of the world and 100 of Asia. He was addressing the annual dinner reception held on Thursday in honour of the faculty and staff and retired teachers of the university. He said that Sargodha university had many opportunities for science and technology, modern research, com­munity services and co­ordination with demands of modernity, and in this regard, cooperation of faculty members and staff of Sargodha Univer­sity would be required, he added. The VC said that faculty members were the backbone of any edu­cational institution while the process of appoint­ments to more than 300 key seats of the faculty would be completed by June 2023, which would double the number of re­search papers of Sargodha university. He said that the quality of teaching in Sar­godha university was very good, but various projects including faculty devel­opment programmes are under consideration to further improve teach­ing quality. He said that alumni and retired faculty members were an asset to the university, and Alumni Club and lifetime Alumni Membership Cards would be launched in the univer­sity. Also, he added, offices would also be provided to alumni so that they pro­mote connections among existing students. A club would also be established for retired faculty mem­bers to utilise their expe­rience for faculty training, the VC announced.