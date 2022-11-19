Share:

HYDERABAD - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has warned the manage­ment of Memon Coopera­tive Housing Society that their water supply will be disconnected on No­vember 21 if they failed to clear the dues. An official spokesman informed here on Friday that only 230 consumers out of 595 in the housing society had been paying their water bills. Moreover, he added, the society’s management had defaulted payment of Rs 19.565 million dues against 2 connections of 6 inch diameter pipelines. He apprised that WASA wrote letters to the so­ciety’s management for payment of Rs 19.565 million dues on October 17 and 19 while on Octo­ber 26 pre-disconnection notice was served. The final notice was served on November 4 and the dis­connection notice on No­vember 15 with a 6-day deadline, he added. How­ever, he said the society’s management had not re­sponded to any letter of WASA so far. He told that after November 21 WASA would disconnect both the water supply main lines of the society with­out any further notice.