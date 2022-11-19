Share:

The post-mortem report of slain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Moazzam Gondal revealed that the slain party activist died after a bullet had hit his head while catching a gunman in Wazirabad attack during PTI long march.

According to the post-mortem report, the bullet was fired from a distance where the PTI worker was standing.

The 36-year-old PTI worker Moazzam Gondal was killed on November 3 during Imran Khan-led long march in Wazirabad.

The report further revealed that the bullet hit his head above the ear from right side and exited from the forehead, leaving two wounds on his head that later resulted in his death.

However, the Hospital administration refrained from commenting on the post-mortem report.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief (PTI) Imran Khan met with the family of the deceased PTI worker Moazzam Gondal, who was shot dead in the attack on the PTI long march in Wazirabad.

The PTI Chief provided the mother of the deceased Moazzam with financial aid of Rs10 million.

Imran Khan met with the children, mother and brother of the deceased PTI worker in Shoukat Khanum Hospital Lahore. The PTI chief expressed his grievances over the unfortunate demise of Moazzam in the attack on PTI long march in Wazirabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI worker Moazzam was shot dead during a gun attack on PTI’s long march in Wazirabad on November 3. Another PTI worker namely Ibtisam Hassan caught the attacker and hand him over to the police.

Multiple PTI leaders including the PTI Chief Imran Khan were injured in the attack.