ISLAMABAD - As many as 77 paintings of wildlife and gems of nature by artists Ahsan Qureshi and Kamran Qureshi were put on display here on Friday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to educate the masses about wildlife, environment and pollution issues. Fareena Mazhar, Secretary National Heritage and Culture inaugurated the show and termed the endeavor of the artists as most important message for the young generation. “It is the time that every segment of the society must come forward to play their role in saving our environment and highlight issues like climate change,” she said, adding that visual art was a tool that works to create awareness on various issues among the masses through “soft expressions and leaves deep visual impact.” The show aims to generate collective actions to conserve nature where the existence of humans is dependent on the well-being of all other living things. Both the artists are brothers who spent their lives chasing wild game set in pristine wilderness that taught them to appreciate the flawless design and harmony of all creation, said the organizers. “We have used canvas to express ourselves, sometimes by portraying nature, sometimes by being part of it. We are selftaught weekend artists. Both of us share a passion for the conservation of nature. Our artwork aims to showcase gems of nature in their natural habitats and at their best. We hope to inspire people around us so that we take collective actions to restore the balance of nature before it is too late,” said Kamran Qureshi while talking to APP. “It is painful to see that many of our wild places are vanishing rapidly. Clear waters are becoming murkier, rubbish is finding its way to the remotest and cleanest places, forests are being cut and the air is becoming dirtier to breathe. Plants and animals are fighting for survival. We fear that this is becoming our legacy. Will there be anything left for our children to have a healthy life?” he said, adding that now was the time that “we need to focus on things we need to undo” that includes piles of damaging waste, poisoned air and water, loss of forests, wild places and poaching and overhunting. The show is a message to join hands in making the world a healthy place to live by being gentle and thoughtful about the environment and the small steps in this regard include discouraging wildlife trafficking, producing less waste and dispose-off waste properly, conserving fuel and power, stopping using single-use plastics, ensuring litter-free wild places, raising voice against pollution of natural water bodies, conserving water, stop using disposable items, discouraging poaching and overhunting, and stopping cutting and damaging natural forests.