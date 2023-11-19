13th Pakistan Mountain Festival from Dec 2

ISLAMABAD - All set to kick off a 10-day long 13th edition of Pakistan Moun­tain Festival to mark the Inter­national Mountain Day with the Margalla Hills Trail-3 hiking, cleanup, and mountain biodi­versity talk here on December 2.

It would be followed by a live painting competition on the theme “Mountain Ecosystem” at the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Rawalpindi on December 4. Other events will include an exhibition of paintings, Pakistan Mountain Youth Forum, screening of documentaries, and mountain products and cultural showcas­ing, a news release said. Dev­com-Pakistan Executive Direc­tor Munir Ahmed who is the founder of Pakistan Mountain Festival, briefing about the se­ries of events said: The festi­val will conclude with a grand combo of events including a conference on mountain con­servation, sustainable tourism and cultural Heritage in the Changing Climate. Other attrac­tions of the grand event will be mountain food stalls, handi­crafts, folklore, and cultural and musical performances by the troupes from Gilgit, Baltis­tan, Hunza, Chitral, and Swat.

Munir Ahmed said as many as twenty best professionals will be given away the 4th Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards (PAM­PA) while some will receive Friends of Mountains Awards (FOMA). National Rural Sup­port Programme (NRSP) and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) have consented to support the grand ceremony of awards. The Pakistan Moun­tains Pride Awards (PAMPA) are dedicated to the five living legends in their fields and given to the best professionals who have devoted their lives to the mountains and its natives.

The Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards include one Agostino Da Polenza Mountain Conservation Award, four Shoaib Sultan Khan Mountain Community Develop­ment Awards, two Nazir Sabir Mountaineering Awards, one Ashraf Aman Sustainable Moun­tain Tourism Award, two Ustad Jan Ali Mountain Music Awards. PPAF launched four Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) awards last year. From this year onward, we are including the Raja Changez Sultan Himala­yan Odyssey Award for the art­ist who has been passionately painting mountains over the years, Munir Ahmed said.

Speaking about the objectives of the Pakistan Mountain Festi­val (PMF) and Pakistan Moun­tains Pride Awards (PAMPA) Munir Ahmed said: Usually, we don’t see the gradual impact of climate change on life, liveli­hood and as stress on the eco­systems and natural resources until any big disaster happens.

Only then, the mountains and its people get due attention. On the other hand, the mountain landscape and culture are chang­ing too while the folklore and heritage also remain neglected. Not much is done to consistent­ly mainstream the mountains downstream where the actual decision-makers are sitting. People living downstream play a key role for the mountain inhab­itants. So, they shall constantly be reminded of the mountain is­sues, and the mountain culture and heritage conservation.

“We are living in the era of climate change, evidently sup­ported by science. Even those nations and sectors of industry who were in a state of denial have now accepted that climate change is happening very fast. Pakistan is one of the most cli­mate-vulnerable countries, and in Pakistan, mountains and its women are the most neglected and vulnerable,” he concluded.