15th death anniversary film director Pervaiz Malik observed

ISLAMABAD - The 15th death anniversary of famous film director Pervaiz Malik was observed on Saturday. Seasoned film director Pervaiz Malik died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad on this day in 2008, said a news release issued here. Born in 1937 in Karachi, Pervez Malik cultivated a certain type of cinema in Pakistan that has never been replicated. He has directed more than 20 films. His treasure trove of cinema includes “Heera Aur Pathar”, “Ehsaan”, “Doraha”, “Meherbani,”Qurbani, and th all-time blockbuster “Armaan”. He was the first qualified film director in the country to have a foreign degree.