Sunday, November 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

15th death anniversary film director Pervaiz Malik observed

Agencies
November 19, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The 15th death anniversary of famous film director Pervaiz Malik was observed on Saturday. Seasoned film director Pervaiz Malik died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad on this day in 2008, said a news release issued here. Born in 1937 in Karachi, Pervez Malik cultivated a certain type of cinema in Pakistan that has never been replicated. He has directed more than 20 films. His treasure trove of cinema includes “Heera Aur Pathar”, “Ehsaan”, “Doraha”, “Meherbani,”Qurbani, and th all-time blockbuster “Armaan”. He was the first qualified film director in the country to have a foreign degree.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1700379501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023