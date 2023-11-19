Sunday, November 19, 2023
18 smoky vehicles impounded

Our Staff Reporter
November 19, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Eighteen vehicles were impounded for polluting the environment on Saturday. According to the instruc­tions of the transport secretary, zero tolerance policy has been adopted to eliminate smog in Sialkot district and vehicles emitting smoke are be­ing impounded. Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat and his team impounded 18 vehicles. On the other hand, water is being sprinkled at the General Bus Stand, while transport owners have been strictly instructed not to ply smoky vehicles and get them repaired and get a fitness certificate otherwise strict action will be taken. The secre­tary said that special squads had been formed to eliminate smog, which in­clude representatives of RTA, EPD and traffic police. The squads check transport on the roads till late night. He said that 128 vehicles were fined Rs 279,000 for emitting smoke.

Our Staff Reporter

